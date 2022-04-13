 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Don't Starve Together update for 13 April 2022

Game Hotfix [503172]

Share · View all patches · Build 8553597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an attack delay issue when switching targets via mouse-clicking. 
  • Fixed an issue where the wrong monster would be attacked by mouse-clicking. 
  • Fixed the Ancient Guardian and Deerclops frequently dropping targets.
  • Fixed repeat crafting building an extra ingredient.
  • Fixed a bug where opening the crafting menu would not set the correct filter.
  • Fixed using Esc key to close the crafting menu without also showing the pause menu.
  • Fixed a rare save/load crash with burnt Masts.
  • Fixed a rare Birdcage crash.
  • Fixed a rare Rockjaw crash.
  • For the 32-bit exe, disabling Texture Streaming will now force Small Textures to be enabled to prevent running out of memory.

Changed files in this update

Don't Starve Together - Windows Depot 322331
  • Loading history…
Don't Starve Together - Linux Depot 322332
  • Loading history…
Don't Starve Together - OSX Depot 322333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.