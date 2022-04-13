- Fixed an attack delay issue when switching targets via mouse-clicking.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong monster would be attacked by mouse-clicking.
- Fixed the Ancient Guardian and Deerclops frequently dropping targets.
- Fixed repeat crafting building an extra ingredient.
- Fixed a bug where opening the crafting menu would not set the correct filter.
- Fixed using Esc key to close the crafting menu without also showing the pause menu.
- Fixed a rare save/load crash with burnt Masts.
- Fixed a rare Birdcage crash.
- Fixed a rare Rockjaw crash.
- For the 32-bit exe, disabling Texture Streaming will now force Small Textures to be enabled to prevent running out of memory.
Don't Starve Together update for 13 April 2022
Game Hotfix [503172]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
