The Genesis Project update for 13 April 2022

Hotfix 0.5.0-1

Hotfix 0.5.0-1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to The Genesis Project has been released.

The minor changes include:

  • The list of lobbies will no longer return only lobbies near the currently logged in player
  • Lobbies will no longer reject passwords from members that aren't the owner of the lobby
  • Fix walls staying transparent
  • Fix being unable to place furniture on the ground floor when using the island background
  • Fix imps going through walls
  • Upgrade Interlude house to latest house format
  • Mark incompatible houses in the house selection

More hotfixes to follow.

