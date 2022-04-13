Hotfix 0.5.0-1

An update to The Genesis Project has been released.
The minor changes include:
- The list of lobbies will no longer return only lobbies near the currently logged in player
- Lobbies will no longer reject passwords from members that aren't the owner of the lobby
- Fix walls staying transparent
- Fix being unable to place furniture on the ground floor when using the island background
- Fix imps going through walls
- Upgrade Interlude house to latest house format
- Mark incompatible houses in the house selection
More hotfixes to follow.
Changed files in this update