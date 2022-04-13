 Skip to content

Nienix update for 13 April 2022

Turrets scale when using the mods "Big" or "Pocket Battleship"

Version 0.55509192

🎯 [Misc] Turrets spawned on a ship with the mods "Big" or "Pocket Battleship" now have the same size increase/decrease as the ship. This also applies for their bullets.
🎯 [Misc] The server now sends player hull data based on frame count in addition to events. This should ensure correct hull stats in the UI of clients even given major packet loss.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error that sometimes caused a failure to send condition changes to network clients.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed incorrect hit boxes for a few large ship types.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug related to screen shot mode being incorrectly enabled given certain conditions when doing the tutorial.

