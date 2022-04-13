 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 13 April 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.105 version

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed AI vehicle balance causing Overspeed
  • Fixed AI performing wrong drifts sometimes
  • Fixed AI taking the wrong way on curves sometimes
  • Finished full game translation
  • Changed the outline cartoon for performance improve
  • Adjusts into graphics bloom and colors
  • Optimization into the physics engine
  • Fixed word wrap for large names on the multiplayer lobby

