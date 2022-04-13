- Fixed AI vehicle balance causing Overspeed
- Fixed AI performing wrong drifts sometimes
- Fixed AI taking the wrong way on curves sometimes
- Finished full game translation
- Changed the outline cartoon for performance improve
- Adjusts into graphics bloom and colors
- Optimization into the physics engine
- Fixed word wrap for large names on the multiplayer lobby
OverShoot Battle Race update for 13 April 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.105 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
