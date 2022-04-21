Planet Zoo Update 1.9.1 is out now!

Hayo Zookeepers!
Update 1.9.1 is now available for download. Simply update your game before you play! This update includes various bug fixes, and you can read more below:
Planet Zoo - 1.9.1 Update Notes
This update contains bug fixes.
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
-
Animals
-
Added Aquatic Biome tag to the Danube Crested Newt and Moose
-
Fixed the Nile Lechwe Education Board displaying the incorrect information regarding Biomes
-
Fixed the Asian Small-Clawed Otter Education Board displaying the incorrect information regarding Biomes
-
Made standing behaviour animations for the Asian Small-Clawed Otter occur more frequently
-
Reduced the navigation size for the Asian Small-Clawed Otter
-
Reduced the swimming frequency in favour of wading on the Red-Crowned Crane
-
Fixed animals not getting infected from corpses inside habitats
-
Fixed the Wild Water Buffalo sometimes failing to interact with enrichments
-
Polished the Red Crowned Crane Juvenile walk cycle
-
Fixed an issue that caused some Okapi calls to not play correctly
-
Fixed an issue that caused water dripping sound effects to continue to play for an extended period of time instead of fading out naturally when moving animals from water to dry areas
-
Updated the Platypus so they will now deep swim with their eyes closed
-
-
Scenery
- Habitat Heaters and Coolers are now powered by the habitat they are contained within
- Fixed an issue where the level of guest education speakers would ignore Sound Effects volume settings
-
UI
-
Misc
-
Workzone dropdown is now alphabetised
-
Fixed Explore Camera falling through elevated paths
-
Removed references to food quality from the enrichment UI for enrichments that ignore the habitats set food grade e.g. Block of Frozen Fish
-
Fixed an issue where education boards would not be highlighted in heatmaps.
-
-
Localisation
-
Fixed some capitalisation errors within objectives for 'Green Leaf Zoological' Timed Scenario
-
Changed help text for water customisation to more accurately reflect functionality
-
Fixed a consistency issue in the Placement Controls header
-
Fixed inaccurate shortcut description for Blueprints in Settings
-
Fixed missing thousands separator for the number of minimum guests required in the Zoo for an objective in Timed Scenarios
-
-
-
Stability
-
Fixed a rare crash that could happen when placing a Guest Spawner
-
Fixed a potential crash when a screen linked to a burrow camera is selected
-
Fixed a crash which would sometimes happen when placing or editing scenery items which can have custom media displayed on them
-
Fixed a rare crash when loading a zoo with educators
-
Fixed a crash when loading or creating lakes with complex geometry
-
Fixed a crash that could happen when opening the Audio Visual Management Screen
-
General stability fixes
-
-
Performance
- General performance fixes
Please note: If you're experiencing crashes on your Ryzen system, please update your BIOS to the latest version using the files and procedures found on the motherboard manufacturer's web site
Changed files in this update