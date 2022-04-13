Dev Log #17: Improvements and More

New
- You can now sell items by holding down ALT+right clicking the item in your inventory.
- You can now share an items stats to other players by holding SHIFT+left clicking the item in your inventory.
- You can now see the max upgrade level of an item in your inventory.
- Added a new potion: Critical Stamina Potion.
- You can now type !roll in the chat to roll a number between 1 and 100. The number will be visible to all players on the map. Roll command info added to the flag icon menu under formulas.
- Added a new weapon for assasin and paladin so they do not have as far between their earlier weapons. Can be found in i4 weapon shop.
- A new quest has been added to i5 for resetting your skill points. This quest is repeatable.
- You can now see what server you are on in the top right corner ingame.
Balancing
- Increased EXP on monsters (not bosses) on i4 and i5.
- A max damage has been set to 250 for star monsters.
- Star monsters now give +15% EXP.
- Increased EXP from Oracle, Bandzhy, Tremor and Slender.
- Garnag gives more gold.
- Endurance armors gives twice the AC. (except the first few armors because they do not need it).
- Mage gear has been given more AC.
- Shields give more AC.
- Archers can no longer shoot through trees.
- Tuant now requires 4 stamina on use.
- After a player uses Taunt on a monster, the player will not be able to taunt that monster again until the player has attacked the monster 1 time. Hence you will no longer be able to taunt the same monster over and over without attacking it yourself.
- Changed so monsters that walk randomly will still attack you even if you attack the outside of their range.
- Entering a raid will no longer despawn items on the map.
- The skill SpellPower has been raised from 7 points to 15 points. It now does 0.5dmg to players instead of 1.
- Multishot changed from being max 10points to 20points. The percentage of activating changed from 5%/point to 3%/point.
- Armor penetration remade to:
PVE: Chance increases by 3%/point. When triggered the enemy AC is ignored. The enemy AC is also added to your damage.
PVP: Chance increases by 1%/point. Ignores the full AC of the opponent player.
- Will now show an indicator on monsters when armor penetration triggers with the amount of extra dmg.
- Swapping server duration changed from 10minutes to 15 minutes.
- Monsters will not drop loot for the duration set when swapping servers.
- You can no longer immediately open chests when swapping servers.
- Mage hats have been boosted with skills.
- Minor combat sense duration boosted to twice as long.
- Monsters now cast dispell and debless a lot less frequently.
- Bless spells now give +1hp per 3 wisdom points, was before 5 wisdom points. This is done so that mages and paladins feel more effect from putting points into wisdom. The base HP given from bless spells have been slightly lowered to compensate.
- Stamina boost spells now give +1stamina per 6 wisdom points, was before 10 wisdom points.
- If you die your pet will now only lose its current exp, it will no longer loose a level.
- The skill Deathblock now gives +1 max hp per point.
- Slightly lowered gold gain from bosses on i5.
Fixes
- Fixed i5 quest giving wrong item.
- Fixed so the big torch lights up a bigger area than the small torch.
- Fixed fps drop on music issue.
- Fixed so rings/amulets can be upgraded to their max upgrade level.
- Fixed so monsters do not cast random spell on map effect when dead.
- Fixed i5 quest issues that caused the wrong quests to show as started/finished etc.
- Fixed matchmaking registration.
- Fixed so the item dropped name is displayed if the monster was killed by your pet.
- Fixed some maps.
Other
- Unique items given from quests will now show a text saying what you got.
- Pet message added when he becomes exhausted and requires a map transition.
- Can no longer swap server on raid tile to prevent a respawn on i5.
- Pets will not stop attacking in the Colosseums.
- LootFinder, GoldFinder... now affects your pet as well.
- A small gfx effect is added when you cast taunt.
- Gather event has always boosted the skill Gatherer, that is now also added so you can see the boost on your skills menu.
- Do not show 100% exp after level 65.
- Swapped to a new mailserver.
- Did some server improvements.
