I noticed I accidentally included my own save data with the previous build, so this update fixes that. When you first launch the game, it will create new save data for you, and your highscores will be your own. Note that if you launched the game prior to this update, your highscores will not be overwritten. If you'd like to reset your highscores, browse the local files and delete savedata.ini. This will also reset any custom keybindings you've set.
Minecart Madness update for 13 April 2022
Remove Default Save Data
Patchnotes via Steam Community
