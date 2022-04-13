 Skip to content

Friendsim 2 update for 13 April 2022

1.01a patch is live!

13 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Friendsim 2 1.01a patches a couple small quality-of-life issues in Volume 1:

  • During the second investigation, checking either blood splatter or blood trail will give you the same evidence, and leaving the screen after checking the body will automatically give you this evidence if you didn't check the blood trail (except on the highest difficulty, where you'll still have to check one of the two points manually)
  • On the lowest difficulty, the energy meter no longer appears during the trial sequences, since it can't be reduced anyway.

