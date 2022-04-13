VR Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.1.2

- Flipped the Edgefield basement door
- Flipped the Willow basement stairwell door
- Flipped the Willow bathroom door
- Adjusted a light switch fingerprint that was too similar to the Obake unique fingerprint
- Adjusted the dirty water material to be more obvious
- All doors in Willow now have the same material
- Moved the Willow dining table and added some more kitchen assets to help with empty areas
- Changed the crouch button on VIVE wands to now be 'up’ on the trackpad, to prevent an issue where you would have to turn to crouch
- The Edgefield truck map has been rotated to be consistent with other maps
- The VR teleport beam visuals have been improved
- The VR teleport blink fade has been improved
- Potential fix for light leaks in Tanglewood
- Potential fix for Ridgeview FPS drops
- Fixed a bug where the Music Box would spawn floating in the air if a hiding spot was hidden in Grafton
- Fixed a bug where the truck monitors’ font had missing characters in some languages
- Fixed a bug where hiding spots weren't always being blocked correctly
- Fixed a bug where the new Obake light switch fingerprint was still hard to see
- Fixed a bug where the basement lights in Tanglewood would reflect in the dining room patio doors
- Fixed Tanglewood basement door safe spot
- Fixed the Bleasdale attic safe spot behind the chest
- Fixed a bug where a door in Willow that was opening through the wall slightly
- Fixed a bug where the Flashlight emission would be on when the light was turned off
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t see PC players after they revived
- Fixed a bug where the Ridgeview Boy's Bedroom window didn't have any collision
- Fixed a bug where the player colours of the sanity bars and map icons weren't consistent
VR
- Fixed a bug where you would start outside the truck if you weren’t in the centre of your play space
- Fixed a bug where you had to grab objects twice in multiplayer if you were not the last person to grab the object
- Fixed a bug where teleport stamina was not working as intended
- Fixed a bug where you didn’t have infinite sprint in teleport mode
- Fixed a bug where you could grab doors when you were dead
Thanks,
