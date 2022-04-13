 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 13 April 2022

VR Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.1.2

Hotfix v0.6.1.2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Flipped the Edgefield basement door
  • Flipped the Willow basement stairwell door
  • Flipped the Willow bathroom door
  • Adjusted a light switch fingerprint that was too similar to the Obake unique fingerprint
  • Adjusted the dirty water material to be more obvious
  • All doors in Willow now have the same material
  • Moved the Willow dining table and added some more kitchen assets to help with empty areas
  • Changed the crouch button on VIVE wands to now be 'up’ on the trackpad, to prevent an issue where you would have to turn to crouch
  • The Edgefield truck map has been rotated to be consistent with other maps
  • The VR teleport beam visuals have been improved
  • The VR teleport blink fade has been improved

  • Potential fix for light leaks in Tanglewood
  • Potential fix for Ridgeview FPS drops
  • Fixed a bug where the Music Box would spawn floating in the air if a hiding spot was hidden in Grafton
  • Fixed a bug where the truck monitors’ font had missing characters in some languages
  • Fixed a bug where hiding spots weren't always being blocked correctly
  • Fixed a bug where the new Obake light switch fingerprint was still hard to see
  • Fixed a bug where the basement lights in Tanglewood would reflect in the dining room patio doors
  • Fixed Tanglewood basement door safe spot
  • Fixed the Bleasdale attic safe spot behind the chest
  • Fixed a bug where a door in Willow that was opening through the wall slightly
  • Fixed a bug where the Flashlight emission would be on when the light was turned off
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn’t see PC players after they revived
  • Fixed a bug where the Ridgeview Boy's Bedroom window didn't have any collision
  • Fixed a bug where the player colours of the sanity bars and map icons weren't consistent

VR

  • Fixed a bug where you would start outside the truck if you weren’t in the centre of your play space
  • Fixed a bug where you had to grab objects twice in multiplayer if you were not the last person to grab the object
  • Fixed a bug where teleport stamina was not working as intended
  • Fixed a bug where you didn’t have infinite sprint in teleport mode
  • Fixed a bug where you could grab doors when you were dead

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

