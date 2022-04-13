New update is out now! : Version B 5.0!

ChangeLog:
New features:
- the creatures can now hear you and will come to you during a hunt if you are too loud
- You can now change the scaling/resolution of the game
- creature sight function improved
- more performance optimizations
New fear/power system
- Players now get scared if they stay in a room for a long time without light (flashlight does not count as light)
- Creatures get power points which they can use to become active (EMF, Ghostbox etc.)
- The more fear players have, the more power the creature has
- Players can reduce their fear by turning on the lights, leaving the house, or drinking sake
- The creature also gains power from artifacts hidden on the map. Players can pick them up and thus harm the creature's power gain
- The fear of the players or power of the creature has no effect on the actual hunt
Event system
- From now on we will start different events in the game
- Depending on the event you can play against other players in the ranking or you have to reach a certain goal or you get certain bonuses for a certain time period
- All completed events will be rewarded and players will also receive an entry in the journal. There you can always check which events you have completed.
Changes
- EMF & Ghostbox are now a bit harder to get, as the creature has to use power points for this if it wants to do so
Bug fixes:
- some minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update