MetaPhysical update for 13 April 2022

New update is out now! : Version B 5.0!

Build 8552847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ChangeLog:

New features:

  • the creatures can now hear you and will come to you during a hunt if you are too loud
  • You can now change the scaling/resolution of the game
  • creature sight function improved
  • more performance optimizations

New fear/power system

  • Players now get scared if they stay in a room for a long time without light (flashlight does not count as light)
  • Creatures get power points which they can use to become active (EMF, Ghostbox etc.)
  • The more fear players have, the more power the creature has
  • Players can reduce their fear by turning on the lights, leaving the house, or drinking sake
  • The creature also gains power from artifacts hidden on the map. Players can pick them up and thus harm the creature's power gain
  • The fear of the players or power of the creature has no effect on the actual hunt

Event system

  • From now on we will start different events in the game
  • Depending on the event you can play against other players in the ranking or you have to reach a certain goal or you get certain bonuses for a certain time period
  • All completed events will be rewarded and players will also receive an entry in the journal. There you can always check which events you have completed.

Changes

  • EMF & Ghostbox are now a bit harder to get, as the creature has to use power points for this if it wants to do so

Bug fixes:

  • some minor bug fixes

