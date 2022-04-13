Version 0.54 - Build 85 ; SubBuild 2022.4.13

New Features :
- Stadium : here comes the indoor stadium for the Future & Challenger tournaments
- Surface : the default surface for the new stadium is acrylic, an affordable hard surface, relatively common in tennis clubs
- Modding : new way to add 2D courts, much easier, based on folders & names, like most of the parts in the game now (1) ; more info => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-33904.php
Changes :
- Gameplay : now it requires to prepare the strike for at least 0.75 seconds to fully benefit from having the precision above the power (so at 0.375s of preparation, you get only 50% of that bonus) ; that should prevent the player to be nearly immune against faults coming from a too big precision zone ; it's the same when having the precision below the power
- Gameplay : the precision boost from having the precision above the power for the attack, defense & sliced lobs was too big
Bug Fixes :
- Gameplay : AutoPos on Fast could lead to wrong animation choice as the player was stopping to move a bit too late
- Animation : the wrong stretching anim could wrongly trigger if you were near the ball bounce (ie: forehand instead of backhand)
- Animation : the CPU could choose the wrong animation in a few extreme cases
- Animation : since the previous build, the animation transition could be jerky when striking the ball on the run
- 2 vs 1 : if CPU was alone against 2 opponents, he was aiming inside the singles court limits instead of the doubles ones
Notes :
- (1) : if you already added 2D courts to your game, you'll have to convert them to this new method ; if you have the Mod by the XKT team, an update should come soon
Changed files in this update