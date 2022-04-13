Knights of the Deep - 0.72

Adding new features, and bug fixing again. Always the bug fixing.
- Fixed issue with Dive Attack and Item Dive Attacks (the damage was the same source)
- There was an unnoticed bug about the target being stunned and launched. The Stunned character being launched was set to be invulnerable after a Launch Attack.
- Added a cosmetic effect to the Lock on Target System to drag the player's eyes to the target. Also It's cool. And added a SFX.
- Some Items now have a Heavy attack. (Hammer and the Sword) Still working on the animations.
Changed files in this update