Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 13 April 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.72

Build 8552412

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adding new features, and bug fixing again. Always the bug fixing.

  • Fixed issue with Dive Attack and Item Dive Attacks (the damage was the same source)
  • There was an unnoticed bug about the target being stunned and launched. The Stunned character being launched was set to be invulnerable after a Launch Attack.
  • Added a cosmetic effect to the Lock on Target System to drag the player's eyes to the target. Also It's cool. And added a SFX.
  • Some Items now have a Heavy attack. (Hammer and the Sword) Still working on the animations.
