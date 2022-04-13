 Skip to content

MindSweeper update for 13 April 2022

2022/04/14 New item store and item system

Share · View all patches · Build 8552388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MindSweeper adds item system~

Features:

  1. Increase the item store - you can buy items with money
  2. Player item page
  3. Added health potion item
  4. Added map auxiliary item
  5. Added Game Time Icon

MindSweeper will continue to update different items

