BattleGroupVR update for 13 April 2022

Long Distance Move Height Adjustment Feature

Share · View all patches · Build 8552047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • updated bindings control to include thumb directional pad vector2.
  • added a new feature to the long-distance move command, the thumb pad will now adjust the height while the trigger is held.
  • refactored multiplayer prefabs to work with Quest restrictions
  • refactored object pooling manager to work with Quest restrictions
  • fixed custom ships imports for hiding weapon meshes and loading sounds

Changed files in this update

BattleGroupVR Content Depot 1178781
