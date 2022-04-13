- updated bindings control to include thumb directional pad vector2.
- added a new feature to the long-distance move command, the thumb pad will now adjust the height while the trigger is held.
- refactored multiplayer prefabs to work with Quest restrictions
- refactored object pooling manager to work with Quest restrictions
- fixed custom ships imports for hiding weapon meshes and loading sounds
BattleGroupVR update for 13 April 2022
Long Distance Move Height Adjustment Feature
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update