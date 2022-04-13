- Fixed Lu t'Cca not being in his cell in Prison level 1 after player leaves area during The Past a Prison mission of Pirate story.
- Fixed Teuta potentially getting stuck trying to dismantle wreck that is already being processed by processing module.
- Fixed player getting very large amounts of money when player-owned capital ships collect deployables.
- Fixed drones disappearing when recalled while launching.
- Fixed remaining cases of ships attempting to mine areas without resources.
- Fixed French voice and Russian localisation issues.
- Fixed several causes of crashes.
X4: Foundations update for 13 April 2022
5.10 Hotfix 1 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
