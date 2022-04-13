 Skip to content

X4: Foundations update for 13 April 2022

5.10 Hotfix 1 released

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Lu t'Cca not being in his cell in Prison level 1 after player leaves area during The Past a Prison mission of Pirate story.
  • Fixed Teuta potentially getting stuck trying to dismantle wreck that is already being processed by processing module.
  • Fixed player getting very large amounts of money when player-owned capital ships collect deployables.
  • Fixed drones disappearing when recalled while launching.
  • Fixed remaining cases of ships attempting to mine areas without resources.
  • Fixed French voice and Russian localisation issues.
  • Fixed several causes of crashes.

