Version 1.2.0

Hello everybody,
I said that I would bring out a new update in about two weeks and here I am. Obviously a little bit late but you get your promised update.
This update features some cool new stuff so check it out :D
Added
- New tile types: "River" and "Lake"
- Coordinates below the compass
- Small easter eggs
- Buttons to the UI for easier access
Removed
- The map was no longer necessary
Changed
- Tile generation was completely changed
- Tutorial window updated
- Some improvements on the color scheme
- Fixed some world generation issues
A lot of stuff is planned and you can look forward to the next update.
Kind regards,
Finnchen123
Changed files in this update