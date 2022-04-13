 Skip to content

Tales of Novariel update for 13 April 2022

Version 1.2.0

Version 1.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody,

I said that I would bring out a new update in about two weeks and here I am. Obviously a little bit late but you get your promised update.

This update features some cool new stuff so check it out :D

Added

  • New tile types: "River" and "Lake"
  • Coordinates below the compass
  • Small easter eggs
  • Buttons to the UI for easier access

Removed

  • The map was no longer necessary

Changed

  • Tile generation was completely changed
  • Tutorial window updated
  • Some improvements on the color scheme
  • Fixed some world generation issues

A lot of stuff is planned and you can look forward to the next update.

Kind regards,
Finnchen123

