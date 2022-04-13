 Skip to content

Zombie Exodus: Safe Haven update for 13 April 2022

April Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8551748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fixes.
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) now shows up in the challenges section of the stat menu.
  • Additional balance changes to morale and allegiance changes between chapters.
  • Kevin now shows up on the survivor summary task list.
  • In chapter 12, you can now speak with Tommy at the tavern if he is not in your group and is still alive.

