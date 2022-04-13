April Patch

- Bug fixes.
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) now shows up in the challenges section of the stat menu.
- Additional balance changes to morale and allegiance changes between chapters.
- Kevin now shows up on the survivor summary task list.
- In chapter 12, you can now speak with Tommy at the tavern if he is not in your group and is still alive.
