Features
- Game Mode Selector! No more hotkeys when selecting what game mode you want to play!
- Multiple Save Games! Now when you continue game, the game will come to a save loading screen where you can choose the save file you want to play! Also has indicators on the most needed info.
- Speed Run Mode! See how fast you can go FTL and submit your fastest times to our Discord and discuss strategy!
- New Prompts for RNG quests!
- 300+ Lines of dialogue added to various species. Will be adding more in the future!
- Sunrises & Sunsets! Now every planet with an atmosphere will have some effects during the sunrise and sunsets.
- Probe Storage Indicator! A gray bar will show up next to the probe to show how much of the storage has been used (for rocks), should help new players know how much they can load into the probe per trip! :)
- Trade Centre Elevator! Only 1 floor can currently be accessed, other floors planned for next month’s update.
- Planets are now visible from their moons.
Tweaks
- Landing heights are now shorter and the gameplay loop has a lot less idle time in it.
- Eyelids in Space Station Trading were all the default colour, now matches skin tone.
- Game no longer attempts to stretch when the window size is changed, in order to keep text readable on some displays
- Your ship that you've chosen has a unique name! Check the lore book Human section to see the name of your ship!
- Gas Giants no longer have a black border around the body, looks much better and blends with rings.
- Planets with atmospheres now will have a semi-transparent border around the sprite to show it's all atmosphere-ey.
- Plants are now a little transparent in their leaves, it varies from plant to planet.
Bugfixes
- Memory Leak! Was caused from a change in Monogame 3.6+ that makes Color Objects no longer dispose properly, was able to get around it and ended up improving performance! Also allows for some cool graphics features I didn't have before :)
- Wrecked Ships were crashing the game upon startup for some reason, that's fixed now.
- You can no longer move when the "Leave menu" pulls up from flying away from a star into the V O I D
