Knightfall Update 3! Performance fixes, new rose castle and more!

Hello everyone! New patch, adding some much-needed performance improvements and a new castle!
Patch Notes:
Added:
- Two new bomb enchantments
- Weapons and enchantments dropping on death
- Key bindings
- Invert mouse option
- Destructible Barricades
- Ability to use firsts after being revived and dropping weapons
Invert mouse option
Changes:
- Remade the Rose castle
Fixes:
- Performance improvements of the player character, the horses and the terrain.
- Fixed some arrow desyncing issues of the Bow
- Fixed some rose desyncing issues
- The menu buttons causing a crash
Changed files in this update