Knightfall: A Daring Journey update for 13 April 2022

Knightfall Update 3! Performance fixes, new rose castle and more!

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone! New patch, adding some much-needed performance improvements and a new castle!

Patch Notes:

Added:

  • Two new bomb enchantments
  • Weapons and enchantments dropping on death
  • Key bindings
  • Invert mouse option
  • Destructible Barricades
  • Ability to use firsts after being revived and dropping weapons
Changes:

  • Remade the Rose castle

Fixes:

  • Performance improvements of the player character, the horses and the terrain.
  • Fixed some arrow desyncing issues of the Bow
  • Fixed some rose desyncing issues
  • The menu buttons causing a crash
