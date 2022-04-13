Model Builder Patch 1.0.17

Hello fellow model builders! 👋
New week - new patch!
This week we've managed to fix some of the bugs you've encountered, like problems with saving/loading the game, disappearing models, and minor fixes to the gameplay. Also, we are introducing changes to the key bindings!
Here's what's new! 👇
USER INTERFACE / SETTINGS
- Added UI tooltips regarding keymappings
- Added ability to change key mapping in config file located in Documents\ModelBuilder\Config,
- Added main menu panel regarding feedback survey,
-
ADDED NEW KEY BINDINGS:
- To change "Size" of a tool, use Shift+Scroll
- To change "Strength" of a tool, use Ctrl+Scroll
- To change "Rotation" of a model, use Z+Scroll
- To change "Opacity" of a tool, use X+Scroll
- Toggle "Shared Color" using Alt+C
- Toggle "Tool Mode" using V
- Toggle "Mask Tool Mode" using Alt+V
- Toggle "Autohide" using ~ (tilde key)
- Choose Paint color in the Pattern Tool using Alt+Z
- Open Selector in tools like Base Coat, Pattern Tool, Decal Tool, Sponge, Shape Tool, Effects Tool, Brushtip using Alt+X
To change "Tool-Specific parameters" use C+Scroll:
- pressure in the airbrush tool
- scale in the Effects tool
To toggle "Tools-Specific parameters" use C key:
- _Craft Knife and an auto-cut feature,
- Spruce cutters and a part/spruce option,
- Assembly tool and a ghosts option,
- Decals and a wrap/flat option,
- Mask Tool - wrap/flat parameter_
PERFORMANCE
- If there is not enough disk space for saving a game, information about it will be displayed,
GAMEPLAY
- Improved Warcrawler position on evaluation screen during Joy hints at problems quest,
- Added safety option while using potentially destructive tools,
BUG FIXES
- Glass elements on models no longer disappear after zooming out,
- The abandon project button can't be pressed during the kit opening animation,
- The abandon project button no longer disappears after saving and loading the game with the model kit in progress,
- Spamming ESC key after finishing a project no longer causes various problems,
- Fixed issue related to "Paint it Black" particular page in manuals.
Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀
GET MODEL BUILDER
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/
GET FREE FROSTPUNK DLC
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938590/Model_Builder_Frostpunk_DLC/
KEEP IN TOUCH
Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.
Changed files in this update