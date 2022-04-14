BONUS ARTS ARE IN GAME!

Hi there, friends!

We’ve missed you so much, you have no idea! It’s time for some good old sexy news pile, isn’t it? Let’s go!

First of all, it’s a SALE TIME! All of our games are up for grabs with a decent 20% discount, don’t miss your chance to give your friend the horniest easter egg in their life.

Secondly,

the BONUS ART UPDATE is ready for your fast downloads, some of you have already noticed the new achievement,so what can I say? The fastest hands of the Wild City you guys are! Go on and enjoy some new pictures of your beloved characters, will ya?

Thirdly, this summer will bring you a set of MINI-STORIES, our characters need a good vacation, right? Don’t miss out on the opportunity to feel the hot summer heat with them!

And last but not least, Furry Shades Of Gay 3 is going to land on your PCs this autumn! Isn’t it cool, right? Another chance to meet your beloved characters and get to know new ones, more sexy and fun stories, as always, full of love and desire!

Well, that’s all for now! Don’t forget to join us in our social media, also consider supporting us on Patreon, lots of exclusive stuff out there!

All the love,

Shane

