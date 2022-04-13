 Skip to content

TOEM update for 13 April 2022

Hotfix 2.0.1

Build 8551395

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Addresses various issues that have been reported in since the QoL release!

  • Loading Screen Information
  • Force photos to be loaded as PNG if the photo file is not using WebP format.

We added this to give basic feedback during the initial loading of photos. As all photos are converted into the new WebP format the first load takes a while.

  • Not being able to visit Mountain Region (Bus Driver Dialogue not starting)
  • News Director's Mustache not registering inside camera
  • Rare error occurring when entering game

