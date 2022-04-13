 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 13 April 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1439

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed missing warp issue where player sometimes couldnt load into custom guild farms or houses.

updated crafting panel to support displaying blueprint item requirements for craftable ingredients

Adjusted demo user logic

