More to come...

Weird West update for 13 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi all!
Over 400,000 players have roamed the Weird West across platforms since its launch on March 31, and words cannot describe how thankful we are for the love and support you have shown to us since day one.

There's no better way to celebrate this milestone than with a zombie apocalypse. The plague marks the first in a series of planned live events for the game that will soon grow to include new story events, encounters, expansions, and Journeys.

We also want to continue to enhance the overall player experience beyond bug fixing and quality-of-life improvements, utilizing community feedback to help us keep Weird West's immersive role-playing fresh and exciting for everyone so make sure to tune into the Weird West official DISCORD to share your thoughts and feelings.

