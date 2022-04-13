 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 13 April 2022

Noble Fates 0.25.0.26 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix for crash when you kill an Elemental (from Elemental mod)  

Modding  
Add support for 'appendonly' keyword - will only update existing objects if they exist```
