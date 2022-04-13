Noble Fates 0.25.0.26 Released!

Hotfix
Fix for crash when you kill an Elemental (from Elemental mod)
Modding
Add support for 'appendonly' keyword - will only update existing objects if they exist```
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hotfix
Fix for crash when you kill an Elemental (from Elemental mod)
Modding
Add support for 'appendonly' keyword - will only update existing objects if they exist```
Changed files in this update