Farmer's Life update for 13 April 2022

Update 0.6.05

Update 0.6.05

Build 8551182

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • There is a new machine in Zalesie: Three-row plow. Only a tractor is able to pull it.
  • Plows no longer stops plowing upon contact with a single lump of grass (but you still need to cut the grass before plowing).
  • Pitchforks are easier to use now and it's easier to pin stuff on them.
  • Traders' daily buy limits were increased.
  • Storks came to Zalesie.
  • Distilleries no longer turn all alcohols into cider.
  • You can no longer sleep or equip items while driving a vehicle or an animal.
  • Ann will accept even an ordinary broth as part of her cooking quest task.
  • Animals are not afraid to enter stalls with gunk laying inside (but they get dirty on contact).
Known issues
