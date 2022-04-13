[Ver 0.1.04130] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed behavior when change foxes were transformed into books.
- Changed the names of a traps (Japanese only).
- Reduced effectiveness of item catalyst traps.
- Be careful not to overdo the state kissing.
- Fixed a bug with the alpha monster.
- Fixed the rate of meeting rate so that it works when stacked.
- Added warehouse expansion Lv4.
- Warehouse capacity adjusted. (to normal value upon expansion)
- Fixed a layout error in the text input screen. (English only)
Changed files in this update