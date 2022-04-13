 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 13 April 2022

[Ver 0.1.04130] Update Info

Build 8551083

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed behavior when change foxes were transformed into books.
  • Changed the names of a traps (Japanese only).
  • Reduced effectiveness of item catalyst traps.
  • Be careful not to overdo the state kissing.
  • Fixed a bug with the alpha monster.
  • Fixed the rate of meeting rate so that it works when stacked.
  • Added warehouse expansion Lv4.
  • Warehouse capacity adjusted. (to normal value upon expansion)
  • Fixed a layout error in the text input screen. (English only)
