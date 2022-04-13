Version 1.5.4

Noteworthy
The start of the first competitive season has brought with it certain exploitation issues. One of which is the increased viability of playing multiple instances of the same power across a number of units. To combat this and promote a more healthy meta, the following changes have been made:
- Powers can no longer be used across multiple units. For example, if you play Adrenaline on one of your units, you may not play it on any other unit you control.
- The amount of powers in a draft has been increased from 8 up to 10. This is to naturally allow two powers per unit in your draft while increasing the amount of "sideboard" options that you have available to you.
General
- End of round and match sequence has been shortened even further to speed up matches.
- The amount of draft slots available has been increased to 10.
- Adjustments to unit and power pool numbers to ensure better draws later on in matches.
- Freestyle improvements: Added "Target Dummy" and the option to immediately end a round. Forfeiting out of a Freestyle match now skips the end of match sequence. Playing a power is now no longer influenced by the Ally/Enemy toggle and can be played regardless.
- Leaderboard visual improvements.
Unit Balance
- Defender: Ability is no longer channeled and additionally taunts the current target.
- Werebear: Ability is no longer channeled and while active, basic attacks deal extra blunt damage equal to 3% of maximum health. Healing reduced from [9%/12%/16%] down to [8%/10%/12%]. Health reduced from 1700 down to 1600.
- Mortar: Level 2 knockback increased from 1 to 2. Stun reduced from 2.2 down to 2 seconds. Damage is always dealt, not only if close.
- Hedge Witch: Stun reduced from 3.5 down to 2.2 seconds. Stun is no longer removed on damage taken. Weakness while stunned increased from 40% up to 50%.
- Heavy Gunner: Attack speed increased from 0.9 up to 1. Basic attack damage increased from 25 up to 26.
- Priestess: Ability healing reduced from 50 down to 40. Healed allies now additionally deal the healed amount as magic damage to their current target.
- Forsaken: Added base damage to ability of [60/90/150] and reduced attack damage gain from 20 down to 10.
- Grenadier: Basic attack damage upped from 27 to 32.
- Militia: Ability damage increased from 25 up to 32.
- Mana Hound: Ability damage reduced from 160 down to 130.
Power Balance
- Adrenaline: Attack speed reduced from 22% down to 18%. Removed blunt weakness component.
- Mana Blade: Damage increased from 12 to 13. Mana gained increased from [12/18/30] to [20/30/40].
- Lone Wolf: Health increased from 150 to 200. Damage increased from 15 to 16.
- Static Discharge: Damage increased from 60 up to 75. Stun duration reduced from 1.2 down to 0.7 seconds.
- Icy Chill: Damage increased from 20 up to 32. Instances required reduced from 10 down to 9.
- Magic Affinity: Damage amplification reduced from [40%/60%/100%] down to [40%/60%/80%]. Resistance reduction from 20% down to 10%.
- Clear Mind: Critical damage no longer procs from power damage dealt, only abilities.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a major reconnection bug where it would fail while reconnecting during a fight.
- Reconnecting to a Casual match will no longer display a rank up at the end of the match.
- Fixed a bug where Pocket Portal could teleport a unit twice.
- Fixed a bug where Noble Sacrifice could grant permanent stun immunity.
- "Your active draft does not contain enough units or powers" will no longer show up if you have at least a single valid draft.
