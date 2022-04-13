 Skip to content

Shadow Warrior 3 update for 13 April 2022

Shadow Warrior 3 update 1.03 live now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there everyone! Today’s fortune cookie tells us there is a new patch for Shadow Warrior 3, which includes brand new Hardcore difficulty, a hard difficulty rebalance, and many more quality of life improvements. Let's give them a look!

Introducing - Hardcore difficulty!

On Hardcore difficulty, enemies hit even harder and use every opportunity to punish your mistakes. Resources also come in less generous numbers, so long story short Grasshopper - don't get hit and watch your aim! Last stand invulnerability timer has been reduced.

General Balance Changes.

  • Katana fire attack projectile speed, explosion range and burn chance increased.
  • Katana ice attack freeze effect duration reduced.
  • Katana's electric attack range decreased.
  • Sidekicks’ damage slightly increased and spread decreased.
  • HP amount restored from the Finishers now varies with Difficulty.
  • Adjusted the Health Points of certain enemies.
  • Enemy Health Points are now the same across difficulties (except bosses).
  • Shuriken Spitter does not register headshots anymore.
  • Health and Ammo orbs respawn-time now varies with Difficulty.
  • The amount of Health and Ammo restored from the orbs now varies with Difficulty.
  • Last Stand invulnerability-time decreased.
  • Thorn's damage now varies with Difficulty.
  • Kugutsu accuracy and projectile speed increased.
  • Laser Shogun laser now stops on enemies.
  • Riot Gun range slightly decreased.
  • Oni Hanma's stagger delay increased.
  • Lifetime for Seeking Eye and Blade of Hattori have been reduced.
  • Removed temporary invincibility after usage of Brain Tonic.

Fixes and Improvements

  • Various Balance changes (see below).
  • Fix for Achievements not unlocking in rare cases.
  • Fix for an unwanted second attack being made with the upgraded Katana if the weapon wheel was used during an attack.
  • Fix for the Shuriken Spitter not causing damage during some attacks on the Guardian of The Heart.
  • Fix for a bug where the player might get locked in the Guardian of The Heart’s third phase on Hard difficulty.
  • Fix for Shogai not reacting to Katana hits if they are performing a melee attack at the time.
  • Fix for headshots on Kugutsu from Sidekicks making the ragdoll spin.
  • Fix for one of the upgrade points on "The Fast and the Furry" disappearing after the player respawns.
  • Fix for some weapons not shooting when the "ranged attack" input is being held while switching between guns.
  • Various User Interface fixes.
  • Fixes for when the player could fall out of the world.
  • Fixes for players leaving the gameplay space.
  • Additional checkpoint added to "Doomsday Device" level.
  • FOV minimum value set to 80.
  • Various progression issues fixed.
  • Fix for Thorns popping up inappropriately.
  • Fix for a bug where the Thorns wouldn't wither on the final arena of "Egg Express".
  • Fixed various edge case logic bugs in various levels.
  • Fix for a bug where the player could move with the Tanuki in their hands. Shame.
  • Fixed LoD and popping issues in various places.
  • Fix for a rare crash when performing a Finisher on Chef Oboro Guruma.
  • Various performance enhancements.
  • Fix for tutorial messages staying on screen after the player's death.
  • Fix for the weapon disappearing when the weapon change was performed right before a cutscene had started.
  • Fix for a bug where the player could shoot their weapons during transition cutscenes.
  • Fix for the Grappling Hook remaining open after performing certain actions.
  • Updates for French, Spanish and Russian localization.
  • (PC) Fix for the weapon disappearing when trying to choose an unobtained weapon using keyboard shortcuts.

