Shadow Warrior 3 update 1.03 live now!

Hey there everyone! Today’s fortune cookie tells us there is a new patch for Shadow Warrior 3, which includes brand new Hardcore difficulty, a hard difficulty rebalance, and many more quality of life improvements. Let's give them a look!
Introducing - Hardcore difficulty!
On Hardcore difficulty, enemies hit even harder and use every opportunity to punish your mistakes. Resources also come in less generous numbers, so long story short Grasshopper - don't get hit and watch your aim! Last stand invulnerability timer has been reduced.
General Balance Changes.
- Katana fire attack projectile speed, explosion range and burn chance increased.
- Katana ice attack freeze effect duration reduced.
- Katana's electric attack range decreased.
- Sidekicks’ damage slightly increased and spread decreased.
- HP amount restored from the Finishers now varies with Difficulty.
- Adjusted the Health Points of certain enemies.
- Enemy Health Points are now the same across difficulties (except bosses).
- Shuriken Spitter does not register headshots anymore.
- Health and Ammo orbs respawn-time now varies with Difficulty.
- The amount of Health and Ammo restored from the orbs now varies with Difficulty.
- Last Stand invulnerability-time decreased.
- Thorn's damage now varies with Difficulty.
- Kugutsu accuracy and projectile speed increased.
- Laser Shogun laser now stops on enemies.
- Riot Gun range slightly decreased.
- Oni Hanma's stagger delay increased.
- Lifetime for Seeking Eye and Blade of Hattori have been reduced.
- Removed temporary invincibility after usage of Brain Tonic.
Fixes and Improvements
- Various Balance changes (see below).
- Fix for Achievements not unlocking in rare cases.
- Fix for an unwanted second attack being made with the upgraded Katana if the weapon wheel was used during an attack.
- Fix for the Shuriken Spitter not causing damage during some attacks on the Guardian of The Heart.
- Fix for a bug where the player might get locked in the Guardian of The Heart’s third phase on Hard difficulty.
- Fix for Shogai not reacting to Katana hits if they are performing a melee attack at the time.
- Fix for headshots on Kugutsu from Sidekicks making the ragdoll spin.
- Fix for one of the upgrade points on "The Fast and the Furry" disappearing after the player respawns.
- Fix for some weapons not shooting when the "ranged attack" input is being held while switching between guns.
- Various User Interface fixes.
- Fixes for when the player could fall out of the world.
- Fixes for players leaving the gameplay space.
- Additional checkpoint added to "Doomsday Device" level.
- FOV minimum value set to 80.
- Various progression issues fixed.
- Fix for Thorns popping up inappropriately.
- Fix for a bug where the Thorns wouldn't wither on the final arena of "Egg Express".
- Fixed various edge case logic bugs in various levels.
- Fix for a bug where the player could move with the Tanuki in their hands. Shame.
- Fixed LoD and popping issues in various places.
- Fix for a rare crash when performing a Finisher on Chef Oboro Guruma.
- Various performance enhancements.
- Fix for tutorial messages staying on screen after the player's death.
- Fix for the weapon disappearing when the weapon change was performed right before a cutscene had started.
- Fix for a bug where the player could shoot their weapons during transition cutscenes.
- Fix for the Grappling Hook remaining open after performing certain actions.
- Updates for French, Spanish and Russian localization.
- (PC) Fix for the weapon disappearing when trying to choose an unobtained weapon using keyboard shortcuts.
Changed files in this update