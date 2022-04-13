 Skip to content

Shields of Loyalty update for 13 April 2022

Patch 0.8.1.0

Patch 0.8.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Breaking Changes:

  • There was a bug in levels of The Eternal Ice (world 2): Ramps to plateaus allowing units to access the plateau from East to West were broken. We fixed those ramps but if load a savegame within a match of maps using those ramps, they will not be fixed before you restart the level. You should probably surrender and start the level again.
  • There was a bug in level 2 of the Eternal Ice (The Dungeon) which has been fixed. Unfortunately this means that you have to surrender and restart the level if your savegame loads this level.

New Features:

  • New screen for artifact management.
  • The research screen is now an all new training screen.

Quality of Life Improvements:

  • You will now be asked for confirmation when deleting a savegame.
  • Autosave will now create up to three savegames in each level.
  • Scrolling by moving the mouse curser near the edge of the screen is now possible. Please check the options menu to enable it if wanted.
  • Added some more mouse over texts.

Balancing:

  • Completely reworked damage calculations
  • Healing a unit is now only possible twice per level.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the player from attacking enemy units.
  • Fixed some special abilities.
  • Fixed some texts.
  • Fixed a bug that gave you too few experience points in world 2 - The Eternal Ice.
  • Fixed Zepar's attack.
  • Fire will no longer harm flying units.
  • Fixed simultaneous attacks.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed capturing buildings that should not be captured. This may not be fixed for savegames of a running battle. You can surrender and restart the level you it bothers you.
  • Fixed a bug that made Lightning and Ice Storms kill complete stacks.
  • Fixed a bug that got the game stuck within a turn.
  • Fixed a bug within the calculation of artifact effects on battle calculation.
  • Fixed a possible exploit during the deployment phase.
  • Map view will now be left when the player hands over his/her turn.
  • Fixed a bug that messed up the options menu on the overworld map.
  • Typing text (the name for a savegame for example) will not trigger hotkeys any longer.
  • The battle result preview will now be more stable.
  • Fixed some situations where sounds were missing.
  • Fixed the portrait image for chariots in dialogues.

Hope you have a lot of fun playing this release!

