Patch 0.8.1.0

Breaking Changes:
- There was a bug in levels of The Eternal Ice (world 2): Ramps to plateaus allowing units to access the plateau from East to West were broken. We fixed those ramps but if load a savegame within a match of maps using those ramps, they will not be fixed before you restart the level. You should probably surrender and start the level again.
- There was a bug in level 2 of the Eternal Ice (The Dungeon) which has been fixed. Unfortunately this means that you have to surrender and restart the level if your savegame loads this level.
New Features:
- New screen for artifact management.
- The research screen is now an all new training screen.
Quality of Life Improvements:
- You will now be asked for confirmation when deleting a savegame.
- Autosave will now create up to three savegames in each level.
- Scrolling by moving the mouse curser near the edge of the screen is now possible. Please check the options menu to enable it if wanted.
- Added some more mouse over texts.
Balancing:
- Completely reworked damage calculations
- Healing a unit is now only possible twice per level.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from attacking enemy units.
- Fixed some special abilities.
- Fixed some texts.
- Fixed a bug that gave you too few experience points in world 2 - The Eternal Ice.
- Fixed Zepar's attack.
- Fire will no longer harm flying units.
- Fixed simultaneous attacks.
- Fixed a bug that allowed capturing buildings that should not be captured. This may not be fixed for savegames of a running battle. You can surrender and restart the level you it bothers you.
- Fixed a bug that made Lightning and Ice Storms kill complete stacks.
- Fixed a bug that got the game stuck within a turn.
- Fixed a bug within the calculation of artifact effects on battle calculation.
- Fixed a possible exploit during the deployment phase.
- Map view will now be left when the player hands over his/her turn.
- Fixed a bug that messed up the options menu on the overworld map.
- Typing text (the name for a savegame for example) will not trigger hotkeys any longer.
- The battle result preview will now be more stable.
- Fixed some situations where sounds were missing.
- Fixed the portrait image for chariots in dialogues.
