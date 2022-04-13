Please note that all users will need to update Devour to play on the same server.
- Fix for a crash that sometimes occured for Mac OSX users on The Farmhouse
- Reconnect spawn points on The Inn and The Farmhouse have changed so that if you are dead you are not softlocked on reconnect
- Fix for an edge case where Zara would scream whilst running after emerging from a hole
- Reconnect modal shown on game launch cannot be closed when pressing the Esc key anymore
- Fix for when servers sometimes did not appear in the server browser at peak times
Changed files in this update