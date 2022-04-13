 Skip to content

DEVOUR update for 13 April 2022

v3.0.19

v3.0.19

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please note that all users will need to update Devour to play on the same server.

  • Fix for a crash that sometimes occured for Mac OSX users on The Farmhouse
  • Reconnect spawn points on The Inn and The Farmhouse have changed so that if you are dead you are not softlocked on reconnect
  • Fix for an edge case where Zara would scream whilst running after emerging from a hole
  • Reconnect modal shown on game launch cannot be closed when pressing the Esc key anymore
  • Fix for when servers sometimes did not appear in the server browser at peak times

DEVOUR Content Depot 1274571
DEVOUR Developer Content Depot 1274572
DEVOUR Mac Depot 1274573
