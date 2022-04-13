Patch 0.0.2a

Quality of life updates :

Save game system has been reworked so now its more reliable.

Now you will not lose experience, talent and talent upgrades if you alt F4 or have a power cut.

Updated textures where it looked odd and recolored status effects, reworded some confusing tooltips .

Important updates :

Updated talent system! From now on your talents will upgrade all card which part of its talent tree. Some gives a healing effect, some give random cards to your hand or steal part of the enemy soul to convert it to mana for you! These will be refined during the next weeks, now they might be perfectly balanced.

To combat talent system relative power-creep cards has been re-balanced ( especially poison and burn builds ) and late game encounters might be a bit harder if you dont think about your talent effects.

Early game enemies has been nerfed a bit to fasten the pace of the game - so you can try more builds easier and faster.

Campfire now heals 40 OR you can discover cards.

Some artifact has been re-balanced and now the stronger artifacts are less common! ( currently 3 rarity - common, uncommon, rare - they will be color coded in the near future )

Plans for the next patch - which will be the first CONTENT update patch, which will come ( hopefully ) every week once - this first one will be a bit smaller due to time limit and system implementations.

Planned release date : 17.04

Updated and new maps! I am intend to release 1 brand new scenario and update the current one.

New enemies - orcs ( 3 ), new goblin, new demon and possibly a humanoid character.

Released ascension system for the first 3 ascension for harder difficulty!

New story encounters ( about 6 ) and encounters with the new characters!

New battle maps ( 2-3 ) for encounters to make them feel more diverse.

If I will have time probably enable in-game achievements so you can check your progress.

Due to time limit I must delay the new character ( hunter ) release since I was not able to test it what so ever to the next week content update.

As always please let me know if you have any suggestions or found a bug via Discord or discussion tab and I will do my best to help.