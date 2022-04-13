Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival v0.84.269.970

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.
If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.
Easter Themed Content:
- Added Easter active event: Easter Eggs would be spawned in the wild. You can get a reward after interacting with them.
- Added new Wonder Building: Giant Easter Egg. There will be rabbits popping out of it. Putting the collected Easter Eggs in this Giant Easter Eggs can increase citizens' happiness.
- Added animal - rabbit that can yield Easter Eggs.
- Added clothes Rabbits Ears that can be obtained by interacting with rabbits in the wild. (Valid after wearing during the event)
- Added 4 kinds of decorative buildings: Easter Egg. (Can be built after event)
- Citizens eating Rack of Lamb and Ham can increase extra happiness during Easter Event.
Feature Adjustments:
- Added many new decorative buildings.
- Added independent category for decorative buildings.(hotkey: Tab)
- Click the circle to change Build Menu style.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed animals cannot be spawned in the right part of the map in some cases. (New save required.)
- Fixed the Small Marketplace that was locked by default.
- Fixed the wrong resources bonus point ratio on resource output settings when creating a game.
- Fixed the same translation of Delivery Center (Supply Station)and Supply Depot in some languages.
- Fixed repetitive dispatch of caravans cannot be cancelled in some cases.
- Fixed the incorrect Faction price of items after reopening caravan settings panel in some cases.
- Fixed the incorrect item number and weight after reopening caravan settings panel in some cases.
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select Properties - BETAS, and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
- Game Saves Compatibility
In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
- Warning
In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.
Changed depots in test1 branch