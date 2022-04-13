Update 9 (Polishing tweaks)

Updated font on all campaign levels for a more unified style, added the ability to strafe with any ship in single player with Q & E, fixed some typos and rewording bugs, and also rewrote some campaign dialogue.
Fly on, Pilots.
Changed files in this update