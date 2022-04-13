 Skip to content

Metori update for 13 April 2022

Update 9 (Polishing tweaks)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated font on all campaign levels for a more unified style, added the ability to strafe with any ship in single player with Q & E, fixed some typos and rewording bugs, and also rewrote some campaign dialogue.

Fly on, Pilots.

