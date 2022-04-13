Patchnotes: Version 2.0.7

We have recently introduced 2 new dungeons and the seasonal easter events - did you find any bosses too difficult, or something a bit off? Well, with this version we introduce some fixes and adjustments, have a look at the details!
- Damage during the Cold Shadow Sword Phase at Li Xiaoting in Wuyu Hammock Forest Hard was reduced
- Increased the starting time of the Tug-of-War Minigame
- Added additional available Masteries to the Billowing Smoke Set so that there is now an item with appropriate stats available in each case
- Weekly Blood Ruvia Bounty should now correctly drop Pants of the Billowing Smoke Set
- Mystery Chest now again contains Amulet Coin (Heaven)
- PvP Shops at the Old Equipment NPC are available again
- Matchmaking for Jubao Residence and Wuyu Hummock Forest Normal now requires Item level 150
- Ninth Heaven Spring Recipe is now available from the Common Event Shop in Cloudrise
