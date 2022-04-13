 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Swords of Legends Online update for 13 April 2022

Patchnotes: Version 2.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8550479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have recently introduced 2 new dungeons and the seasonal easter events - did you find any bosses too difficult, or something a bit off? Well, with this version we introduce some fixes and adjustments, have a look at the details!

  • Damage during the Cold Shadow Sword Phase at Li Xiaoting in Wuyu Hammock Forest Hard was reduced
  • Increased the starting time of the Tug-of-War Minigame
  • Added additional available Masteries to the Billowing Smoke Set so that there is now an item with appropriate stats available in each case
  • Weekly Blood Ruvia Bounty should now correctly drop Pants of the Billowing Smoke Set
  • Mystery Chest now again contains Amulet Coin (Heaven)
  • PvP Shops at the Old Equipment NPC are available again
  • Matchmaking for Jubao Residence and Wuyu Hummock Forest Normal now requires Item level 150
  • Ninth Heaven Spring Recipe is now available from the Common Event Shop in Cloudrise

Changed depots in qa_2 branch

View more data in app history for build 8550479
Swords of Legends Online Content Depot 1418101
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.