Update on April 13th

Major updates:
- Added the function of [Summon Wish List]: Now you can specify a black guard to make a wish in the summon crystal interface. When you wish that the black guard will get a purple hero, there will be a 20% chance to get the hero. It will take effect once a day, and you will get the designated black guard. You can continue to make a wish the next day.
- Quickly hang up to increase the jump function when the backpack is full: now you can quickly jump to the workshop for decomposition.
- Ten consecutive draws increase the guarantee of the blue black guard card.
- Adjustment of the combat power calculation rules. The damage score and toughness score will be displayed in the combat power description, and the combat power of the equipment will be more reasonable (but the value display will be greatly reduced).
V. Optimization and adjustment:
-
The two items [Nameplate Card Pack] and [Instructor Instruction Manual] have been changed to be stackable and can now be used in batches.
-
The order of the Black Guards of the Sun-calling Tower has been modified, and now it will be sorted according to priority, in battle, level, and quality.
-
The refresh time of the Honor Store has been reduced.
-
Adjusted the configuration of enemies other than the plot battle in Chapter 1.
-
[Seven-Day Sign-In] [Commander Special Training] [New Encounter] Added a daily first-time login prompt.
-
The limited-time collection package has been extended.
-
Optimized the display rules of combat power.
-
The lineup interface of each system is adjusted to the 4-person lineup specification.
-
Repair TIPS for rings and belts.
-
Fix the problem that luck affects the forging probability incorrectly.
-
Bug fixes:
Fixed forging probability issue.
Fixed the abnormality of the normal attack ballistics of the Catwoman swimsuit skin.
Fixed an issue where the Scorpion's Cloth Armor skill would not work properly.
