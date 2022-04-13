1.7.4 Fix version update

Changelog
-
Fix the previous version of myFinder to turn on the window immersion mode, often unable to respond
-
Adapted to AirPods headphones, Bluetooth list, and volume menu can display power details (volume menu display power must turn on Bluetooth icon)
-
Fixing the previous version of the Explorer Menu Click once, you can't click on the problem. The Explorer Menu currently has only Win11 systems can be displayed. Win10 can't display, I prompt this interface when I debug it.
Changed depots in testversion branch