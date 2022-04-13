 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MyDockFinder update for 13 April 2022

1.7.4 Fix version update

Share · View all patches · Build 8550388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Fix the previous version of myFinder to turn on the window immersion mode, often unable to respond

  • Adapted to AirPods headphones, Bluetooth list, and volume menu can display power details (volume menu display power must turn on Bluetooth icon)

  • Fixing the previous version of the Explorer Menu Click once, you can't click on the problem. The Explorer Menu currently has only Win11 systems can be displayed. Win10 can't display, I prompt this interface when I debug it.

Changed depots in testversion branch

View more data in app history for build 8550388
MyDockFinder Content Depot 1787091
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.