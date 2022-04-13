[0413]Bug Fixes

Version：1.2.4.1
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the problem of losing the anecdote after loading the save, and recovered some of the lost story chips.
- Fix the problem that the gamepad cannot exit the Excalibur interface.
- Fix the problem that the effect of Excalibur [Ink Flare] would not be triggered correctly.
- Fixed an issue where players had enough blue souls but could not strengthen at blacksmith.
- Fixed an issue where the relic [White Tiger Spirit] in core slot would not cause true damage effects.
Optimization Adjustment:
- Relics and Excalibur dropped while refining will no longer bounce off.
