暖雪 Warm Snow update for 13 April 2022

[0413]Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Version：1.2.4.1

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed the problem of losing the anecdote after loading the save, and recovered some of the lost story chips.
  2. Fix the problem that the gamepad cannot exit the Excalibur interface.
  3. Fix the problem that the effect of Excalibur [Ink Flare] would not be triggered correctly.
  4. Fixed an issue where players had enough blue souls but could not strengthen at blacksmith.
  5. Fixed an issue where the relic [White Tiger Spirit] in core slot would not cause true damage effects.

Optimization Adjustment:

  1. Relics and Excalibur dropped while refining will no longer bounce off.

