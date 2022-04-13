 Skip to content

Car Detailing Simulator update for 13 April 2022

CAR DETAILING SIMULATOR | RELEASE STREAM

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🚘 HELLO DETAILERS! 🚘

We are happy to announce that the Car Detailing Simulator will be available from 👉 8:00am PDT 👈
⌚ Watch our pre-recorded stream showing gameplay of first stages of the game! 🥳

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1433570/Car_Detailing_Simulator/

Remember, we are launching at 8:00am PDT!

The AMMO NYC DLC will be available with the release of the full version of the game. In the bundle, you will get a bigger discount!


Bundle available soon after release. 😊

In case you encountered any bug during your gameplay, please report it by filling the template below👇

🟥| Car Detailing Simulator | BUGS & PROBLEMS
🟦| AMMO NYC DLC | BUGS & PROBLEMS

We are open to hear any feedback and ideas about the game for future development 👇

❓| SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK

Regards,
Car Detailing Simulator Team

