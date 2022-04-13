CAR DETAILING SIMULATOR | RELEASE STREAM

🚘 HELLO DETAILERS! 🚘
We are happy to announce that the Car Detailing Simulator will be available from 👉 8:00am PDT 👈
⌚ Watch our pre-recorded stream showing gameplay of first stages of the game! 🥳
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1433570/Car_Detailing_Simulator/
Remember, we are launching at 8:00am PDT!
The AMMO NYC DLC will be available with the release of the full version of the game. In the bundle, you will get a bigger discount!
Bundle available soon after release. 😊
In case you encountered any bug during your gameplay, please report it by filling the template below👇
🟥| Car Detailing Simulator | BUGS & PROBLEMS
🟦| AMMO NYC DLC | BUGS & PROBLEMS
We are open to hear any feedback and ideas about the game for future development 👇
Regards,
Car Detailing Simulator Team