FHM8 Hotfix 8.7.104 Now Available

A new hotfix update for Franchise Hockey Manager 8, version 8.7.104, has just been released to fix some issues with last week's 8.7.102 update.

Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game.

This hotfix addresses a few issues with the 8.7.102 update, primarily one that was breaking the automatic upload/download process for multiplayer leagues. In addition to that, it fixes a couple of other small problems that had simple fixes: a bug with playoff stats in the Austrian league not displaying properly, and one with trade negotiations that could break the user's ability to request that the other team retain salary in a trade.