 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Franchise Hockey Manager 8 update for 13 April 2022

FHM8 Hotfix 8.7.104 Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 8550076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new hotfix update for Franchise Hockey Manager 8, version 8.7.104, has just been released to fix some issues with last week's 8.7.102 update.

Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game.

This hotfix addresses a few issues with the 8.7.102 update, primarily one that was breaking the automatic upload/download process for multiplayer leagues. In addition to that, it fixes a couple of other small problems that had simple fixes: a bug with playoff stats in the Austrian league not displaying properly, and one with trade negotiations that could break the user's ability to request that the other team retain salary in a trade.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1739001
  • Loading history…
Depot 1739002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.