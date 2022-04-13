 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier update for 13 April 2022

Small update.

Build 8549949

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update for the Demo Version and Early Access version of the game.

This small patch should allow the intro logo and start up initialization to be a bit more compatible with a variety video cards.

