Patch v2.2.2 Hotfix Notes

Hey Adventurers!
Hotfix Patch: v2.2.2 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
- Proper dialogue icon is now displayed when talking through the radio
- Background of notes on stones are now properly displayed on ultrawide resolutions
- Players should not be able to swim out of the fishing arena
- Birds no longer land in the air at Airport location
- Parrots, toucans and butterflies now work properly in new locations
- Caimans no longer clip with the terrain while moving
- The Yabahuaca guard is now louder
- Added a sound when arena fish is picked
- Added option to disable automatic input detection
- Removed redundant sound when reading stones in the final area
- Removed collision that blocked cave entrances
- Crafting sound is now played properly when using pottery table
- Drowning sound is no longer played when the player gets low oxygen in fishing arena
- Arena progression HUD no longer displays on the final arena
- Fades in and out work properly before and after arena waiting screen
- Players are no longer able to die during dialogues
- Removed redundant microscope model from the game world
- Water drops longer fall out the mushroom in planting arena
- Fixed Notebook Cage Trap recipe
- Players are no longer stuck at the black screen if they join the game during the final arena
- States of construction ghosts now replicate properly in multiplayer sessions
- Items near the hot river are now spawn properly
- Enabling V-sync no longer resets after restarting the game
- Resolved the issue with game saves not loading properly
- The gap between ritual furnace and the ground has been fixed
- The tribal axe is now more responsive
- Multiple graphical fixes in various locations and the new jungle area
See you in Green Hell!
