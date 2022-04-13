 Skip to content

Green Hell update for 13 April 2022

Patch v2.2.2 Hotfix Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Adventurers!

Hotfix Patch: v2.2.2 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

  • Proper dialogue icon is now displayed when talking through the radio
  • Background of notes on stones are now properly displayed on ultrawide resolutions
  • Players should not be able to swim out of the fishing arena
  • Birds no longer land in the air at Airport location
  • Parrots, toucans and butterflies now work properly in new locations
  • Caimans no longer clip with the terrain while moving
  • The Yabahuaca guard is now louder
  • Added a sound when arena fish is picked
  • Added option to disable automatic input detection
  • Removed redundant sound when reading stones in the final area
  • Removed collision that blocked cave entrances
  • Crafting sound is now played properly when using pottery table
  • Drowning sound is no longer played when the player gets low oxygen in fishing arena
  • Arena progression HUD no longer displays on the final arena
  • Fades in and out work properly before and after arena waiting screen
  • Players are no longer able to die during dialogues
  • Removed redundant microscope model from the game world
  • Water drops longer fall out the mushroom in planting arena
  • Fixed Notebook Cage Trap recipe
  • Players are no longer stuck at the black screen if they join the game during the final arena
  • States of construction ghosts now replicate properly in multiplayer sessions
  • Items near the hot river are now spawn properly
  • Enabling V-sync no longer resets after restarting the game
  • Resolved the issue with game saves not loading properly
  • The gap between ritual furnace and the ground has been fixed
  • The tribal axe is now more responsive
  • Multiple graphical fixes in various locations and the new jungle area

See you in Green Hell!

