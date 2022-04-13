Update day 13 - Problems with Eliza's romance

In this last small update we have corrected errors that happened to some users when making a specific series of decisions. If you have wanted to make a romance with Eliza and you have not been able to do it, possibly you had this error.
- At the end of the chapter "surprises" depending on the decisions part of the story disappeared.
-
- Bug that prevented to see the decision that made that Eliza could stay after taking a specific combination of decisions.
-
- Depending on the decisions after finishing the chapter "At the right time" you could end up in an inadequate end of the game.
-
We are sorry for any inconvenience these bugs may have caused.
Changed files in this update