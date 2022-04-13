 Skip to content

Dear Althea update for 13 April 2022

Update day 13 - Problems with Eliza's romance

Share · View all patches · Build 8549433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this last small update we have corrected errors that happened to some users when making a specific series of decisions. If you have wanted to make a romance with Eliza and you have not been able to do it, possibly you had this error.

  • At the end of the chapter "surprises" depending on the decisions part of the story disappeared.
    • Bug that prevented to see the decision that made that Eliza could stay after taking a specific combination of decisions.
    • Depending on the decisions after finishing the chapter "At the right time" you could end up in an inadequate end of the game.

We are sorry for any inconvenience these bugs may have caused.

Changed files in this update

