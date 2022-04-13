 Skip to content

Conquest of Elysium 5 update for 13 April 2022

Conquest of Elysium 5.19

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A bug fix update. Most importantly it fixes some bugs with the map graphics as well as a bug that prevented some mods from working.

General

  • Map mountain sprites weren't properly randomized, fixed
  • Fix for erroneously shown movement
  • Fix for battle terrain remaining after some rituals
  • Fix for Gurus not having ape names
  • Many mental attacks are now unaffected by blindness afflictions
  • Trample is now unaffected by blindness and panic
  • Fix for Apes not becoming ghouls
  • Apes now give humanoid corpses
  • Werewolf can now use magic weapons properly
  • Stat and typo fixes

Modding

  • Lower/UPPER case directory detection on mods didn't work when an image was not in a subdirectory
  • Line number was not shown if icon command was incorrect, fixed

Changed files in this update

Conquest of Elysium 5 Content Depot 1606341
