Conquest of Elysium 5.19

A bug fix update. Most importantly it fixes some bugs with the map graphics as well as a bug that prevented some mods from working.
General
- Map mountain sprites weren't properly randomized, fixed
- Fix for erroneously shown movement
- Fix for battle terrain remaining after some rituals
- Fix for Gurus not having ape names
- Many mental attacks are now unaffected by blindness afflictions
- Trample is now unaffected by blindness and panic
- Fix for Apes not becoming ghouls
- Apes now give humanoid corpses
- Werewolf can now use magic weapons properly
- Stat and typo fixes
Modding
- Lower/UPPER case directory detection on mods didn't work when an image was not in a subdirectory
- Line number was not shown if icon command was incorrect, fixed
