 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Qorena - Foresight update for 13 April 2022

Version 0.8.1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8548932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New changes:

  • Inventory Upgrade capsules are now in the game. This will even the odds with survival mode gameplay and even mitigate the brutality of the higher difficulty modes.

  • Fixed the player mannequin data not loading on game start.

  • Fixed a bug where the boss interface was not loading properly (loading the total boss count on a single-boss for instance). The boss HUD will now show the boss' health if only one exists, and the number of bosses alive if more than one exists).

That is all folks! Ever vigilant!

Changed files in this update

Qorena: Foresight - Windows Depot 1613821
  • Loading history…
Qorena: Foresight - Linux Depot 1613822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.