Version 0.8.1 Patch

New changes:
-
Inventory Upgrade capsules are now in the game. This will even the odds with survival mode gameplay and even mitigate the brutality of the higher difficulty modes.
-
Fixed the player mannequin data not loading on game start.
-
Fixed a bug where the boss interface was not loading properly (loading the total boss count on a single-boss for instance). The boss HUD will now show the boss' health if only one exists, and the number of bosses alive if more than one exists).
That is all folks! Ever vigilant!
Changed files in this update