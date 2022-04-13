 Skip to content

Latex Dungeon update for 13 April 2022

v1.5.0 Patch Note

Build 8548918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • New FANART

FIXED

  • Fixed demon map
  • Fixed boss bug
  • Fixed bug of event picture
  • Fixed minor bugs

CHANGES

Changed files in this update

Latex Dungeon Windows Depot 1622781
  • Loading history…
Latex Dungeon Linux Depot 1622782
  • Loading history…
Latex Dungeon Mac Depot 1622783
  • Loading history…
