 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cricket 22 update for 13 April 2022

Update Notes - Build 2405

Share · View all patches · Build 8548796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update notes below:

Added ability to customise club team when starting a career
Balanced Wicket Keeper reactions and stumpings
Tuned AI aggression
Improved UI presentation
Corrected bowling type in career nets
Improved stability

Enjoy!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.