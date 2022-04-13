Patch 0.12: Endless Mode, Easter Egg Costumes, and More Sound Updates

We never want the fun to end!
We've got an egg-cellent round-up of new updates that will be sure to keep the challenge going 🔥
Patch 0.12
New Features 🤩
- Endless mode: Custom Kitchen sections spawn endlessly! Try to beat your high score! ♾️
- More sound effects in the Attic + for UI actions 🔊
- 2 new Easter Egg costume collectibles! 🐣
Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🔧
- Fixed a bug on the last page of the collectibles menu
- Adjusted the difficulty in Attic Lab section
COMING SOON
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1464010/YOLKED__The_Egg_Game/
