YOLKED update for 13 April 2022

Patch 0.12: Endless Mode, Easter Egg Costumes, and More Sound Updates

Last edited by Wendy

We never want the fun to end!

We've got an egg-cellent round-up of new updates that will be sure to keep the challenge going 🔥

Patch 0.12

New Features 🤩
  • Endless mode: Custom Kitchen sections spawn endlessly! Try to beat your high score! ♾️
  • More sound effects in the Attic + for UI actions 🔊
  • 2 new Easter Egg costume collectibles! 🐣

Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🔧
  • Fixed a bug on the last page of the collectibles menu
  • Adjusted the difficulty in Attic Lab section

COMING SOON

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1464010/YOLKED__The_Egg_Game/

