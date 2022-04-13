"Test[v0.0.22]
- Added : 3 new Challenges! ""No rebirth challenge"", ""Drunk Challenge"", ""Gluttony Challenge""!
We are currently working on adjusting the overall difficulty of the Challenge.
There are currently 9 challenges and we would love to discuss with you the order in which they should be unlocked and what the difficulty level should be
. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
- Fixed : Extra reward gain for EXP+ in battle reward doesn't work
- Fixed : other minor bugs"
