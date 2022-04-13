 Skip to content

Idle Spiral Playtest update for 13 April 2022

"Test[v0.0.22]

Share · View all patches · Build 8548722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added : 3 new Challenges! ""No rebirth challenge"", ""Drunk Challenge"", ""Gluttony Challenge""!
    We are currently working on adjusting the overall difficulty of the Challenge.
    There are currently 9 challenges and we would love to discuss with you the order in which they should be unlocked and what the difficulty level should be
    . Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
  • Fixed : Extra reward gain for EXP+ in battle reward doesn't work
  • Fixed : other minor bugs"
