v6.0.10c : Play now as a Duel master!
Summary:
- Play now: Quick match for the “Duel mode” now.
- Balance
- Bug fixes
Detail:
“Play now” will match the available game of Duel mode.
Duel Mode (7-9 players): Selected roles will be assigned from the Blue Dragon, the Unseen or the Cult, excluding the Neutral faction.
The public match of duel mode will start automatically when 9 players are present or 5 players want to start early with 7+ players.
Balance:
Duel mode:
- Prince
Execute: 2 → 0
- Prince
Bug fixes
Fixed the link of the role info in the glossary.
Fixed lobby UI.
Fixed the wrong display of Assassin’s ability in Tutorial
Optimized some descriptions of abilities.
