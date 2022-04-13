 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 13 April 2022

v6.0.10c : Play now as a Duel master!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Summary:

  • Play now: Quick match for the “Duel mode” now.
  • Balance
  • Bug fixes

Detail:

  • Play now: Quick match for the “Duel mode” now.

    • “Play now” will match the available game of Duel mode.

    • Duel Mode (7-9 players): Selected roles will be assigned from the Blue Dragon, the Unseen or the Cult, excluding the Neutral faction.

    • The public match of duel mode will start automatically when 9 players are present or 5 players want to start early with 7+ players.

  • Balance:

    • Duel mode:

      • Prince
        Execute: 2 → 0

  • Bug fixes

    • Fixed the link of the role info in the glossary.

    • Fixed lobby UI.

    • Fixed the wrong display of Assassin’s ability in Tutorial

    • Optimized some descriptions of abilities.

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
